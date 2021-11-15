LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

