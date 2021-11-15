LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,707 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

