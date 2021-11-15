LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.