Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $199,740.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

