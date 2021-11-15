M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.