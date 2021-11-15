Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mack-Cali Realty.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
CLI opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
