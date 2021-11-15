Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 71,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

