Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $75.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

