Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

MSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $190.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.36. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

