Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($14.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($14.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($14.74). B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($10.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

Shares of MDGL opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

