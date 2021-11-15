Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.
About Magellan Aerospace
