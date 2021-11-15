Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

