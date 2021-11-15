MahaDAO Market Cap Hits $9.41 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00006153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $783,598.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

