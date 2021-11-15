MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.