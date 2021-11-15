Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 86.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.78 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

