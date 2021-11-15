MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.42 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $81.30 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

