MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $44.29 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $44.29 million and $4.50 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

