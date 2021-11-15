Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

