Marathon Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 380,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,027% compared to the average volume of 17,877 call options.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

