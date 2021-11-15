Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 135.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.