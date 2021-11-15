Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Marine Products worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $463.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.21. Marine Products Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

