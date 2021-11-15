Mariner LLC Acquires 7,777 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,831,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 331,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 53,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.