Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $19.50 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

