Mariner LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

