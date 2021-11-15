Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.