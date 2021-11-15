Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,301 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $76.67 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.