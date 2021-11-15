Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $167.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

