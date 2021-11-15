Mariner LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159,368 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

