Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

