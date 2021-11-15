Mariner LLC Purchases 4,906 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Shares of BK opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.