Mariner LLC Sells 8,488 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $137.28 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

