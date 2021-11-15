Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

