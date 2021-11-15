Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

