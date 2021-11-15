Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MWWC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,644,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.