Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MWWC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,644,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.