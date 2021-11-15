Maro Hits Market Capitalization of $75.31 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Maro has a total market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $112.04 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00222750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 954,836,222 coins and its circulating supply is 497,811,066 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

