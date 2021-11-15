Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 159,261 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.