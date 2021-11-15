Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 162,239 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 702.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Man Group plc grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Comcast by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

