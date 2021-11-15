Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,087,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 9.07% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $481,000.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

