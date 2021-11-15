Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 1,143,039 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 13.39% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

