Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 542,090 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 542,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,400,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

