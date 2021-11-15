Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 456,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,507 shares of company stock worth $642,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.