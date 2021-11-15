Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,186,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 7.22% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

