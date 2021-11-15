Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Triton International worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

