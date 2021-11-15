Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.93 Million Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.29% of MoneyGram International worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 222,302 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 99,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $881,615. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

