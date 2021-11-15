Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.09 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of YETI worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,671. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI opened at $98.06 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.