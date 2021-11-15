Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Shaw Communications worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.49 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

