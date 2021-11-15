Marshall Wace LLP Invests $11.81 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock opened at $200.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.