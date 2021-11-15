Marshall Wace LLP Invests $12.04 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 9.06% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANZU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

