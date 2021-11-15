Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock worth $31,149,691 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,533.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,479.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,428.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.