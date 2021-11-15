Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $10.67 Million Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,099,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 13.06% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000.

DISA opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

