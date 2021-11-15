Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $11.55 Million Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,550,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 711.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $86,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

