Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,096,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.54% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 692,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

